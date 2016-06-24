'Sex&Drugs', 'Animal Kingdom' Among Top 5 Show Promos
By iSpot.tv
B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you the top five show promos ranked by estimated value in and out of network. These are the shows networks are promoting most heavily to drive tune-in.
1) Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, FX Network
Impressions: 318,723,817
Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 10%
Avg. View Rate: 91.25%
In-network value: $2,353,685
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $421,096
2) Animal Kingdom, TNT
Impressions: 311,588,021
Imp. Types: National 73%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 14%
Avg. View Rate: 87.36%
In-network Value: $4,120,049
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $559,863
3) Promo For Shark Week, Discovery Channel
Impressions: 244,666,874
Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 3%
Avg. View Rate: 79.90%
In-network Value: $2,633,253
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $638,779
4) Tyrant, FX Network
Impressions: 232,967,003
Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 9%
Avg. View Rate: 88.86%
In-network Value: $1,839,749
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0
5) Brother vs. Brother, HGTV
Impressions: 190,810,104
Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 3%
Avg. View Rate: 88.42%
In-network Value: $2,185,759
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $43,066
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics
Impressions - The total impresions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted0, VOD+OTT, and Local.
Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.
Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calulated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning fof the promo.
In-network Value - Estimated media vlaue of in-network promos.
Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.
National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during lve linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.
National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original braodcast.
National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.
National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.
Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.
VOD - This includes promos that run in ond-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)
OTT - On-demand steraming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).
