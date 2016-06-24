'Sex&Drugs', 'Animal Kingdom' Among Top 5 Show Promos

B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you the top five show promos ranked by estimated value in and out of network. These are the shows networks are promoting most heavily to drive tune-in.

1) Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, FX Network

Impressions: 318,723,817

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 10%

Avg. View Rate: 91.25%

In-network value: $2,353,685

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $421,096

2) Animal Kingdom, TNT

Impressions: 311,588,021

Imp. Types: National 73%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 14%

Avg. View Rate: 87.36%

In-network Value: $4,120,049

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $559,863

3) Promo For Shark Week, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 244,666,874

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 79.90%

In-network Value: $2,633,253

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $638,779

4) Tyrant, FX Network

Impressions: 232,967,003

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 9%

Avg. View Rate: 88.86%

In-network Value: $1,839,749

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

5) Brother vs. Brother, HGTV

Impressions: 190,810,104

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 88.42%

In-network Value: $2,185,759

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $43,066

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impresions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted0, VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calulated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning fof the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media vlaue of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during lve linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original braodcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in ond-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand steraming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).