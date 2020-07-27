SES and Harmonic Team on C-Band Transition

Harmonic and SES have announced a new partnership that will have the two sides work together on the SES plan filed with the FCC for the C-band transition.

The C-band transition will see current C-band spectrum operators move to the upper portion of the band, opening up 280 MHz for 5G development. Harmonic and SES will collaborate on supporting the required network transformations using Harmonic’s software solutions for satellite video delivery.

This includes deploying Harmonic’s XOS advanced media processing in the headend and XOC Edge transcoding solutions in remote sites for primary distribution of video feeds.

“We are proud to support SES, its customers and the communications industry in enabling the transformation of C-band spectrum for 5G,” said Jeremy Rosenberg, senior vice president, business development, at Harmonic. “Our software-based solutions set the standard for flexibility by enabling these traditional satellite delivery networks to deliver solutions with industry-leading bandwidth efficiency.”

This story originally appeared in Next TV sibling publication TV Technology.