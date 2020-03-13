Senators Seeks ISP Action on Coronavirus-Affected Communities
Democratic Legislators were weighing on from the Senate side on what ISPs should be doing in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter to the CEO's of AT&T, CenturyLink, Charter Communications, Comcast, Cox Communications, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon--a similar effort came from the House side--led by Sen. Mark Warner (D-Wash.), the senators called on ISPs to suspend fees and "restrictions" (like overage charges) that could "limit telepresence options.
They also want free, or "at cost" broadband for students without current online access. Comcast, for one, has offered 60 days of free broadband for low-income residents in its service area currently without broadband service. AT&T has suspended overage charges, and NCTA-The Internet & Television Association says all its members are working on ways to help during the crisis.
"[W]e ask that you temporarily suspend broadband caps and associated fees or throttling for all communities affected by COVID-19 and work with public school districts, colleges, and universities to provide free, or at-cost, broadband options for students whose schools close due to COVID-19 who don’t have access at home," they said. That would arguably be all communities since the effects of the virus are countrywide.
Also signing on to the letter were Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Angus King (I-Me.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), and Gary Peters (D-Mich).
Perhaps tellingly, there were no Republicans on the letter, whose talk of throttling and data caps invoked the net neutrality fight that split the parties.
