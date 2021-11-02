Senate Confirms Comcast's Cohen as Ambassador to Canada

The Senate has confirmed David Cohen, senior advisor to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, as ambassador to Canada.

The confirmation was by voice vote, meaning it was noncontroversial and essentially unanimous. His official title is Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Canada.

Cohen is former senior executive VP of Comcast, where he oversaw corporate, legal, government and regulatory affairs, as well as corporate real estate and security. He was also Comcast's first chief diversity officer.

Cohen is also a longtime Democratic donor and fundraiser, including for Biden.

“I congratulate David on his confirmation as America’s next Ambassador to Canada," said Brian Roberts. "His long history of dedicated public service will continue as he builds the bonds between our countries. While Philadelphia will miss him, I know he’ll bring his energy, passion and incredible work ethic to Ottawa.”