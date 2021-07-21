Trending

Biden Taps David Cohen for Ambassador to Canada Post

By

Will be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Canada

Sr. Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at Comcast Corporation David L. Cohen speaks onstage during the WICT Leadership Conference at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on October 15, 2018 in New York City.
David Cohen (Image credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Women in Cable Telecommunications)

President Joe Biden has signaled his intention to nominate David Cohen, senior advisor to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, to be ambassador to Canada.

Cohen is former senior executive VP of Comcast, where he oversaw corporate, legal, government and regulatory affairs, as well as corporate real estate and security. He was also Comcast's first chief diversity officer.

Cohen is also a longtime Democratic donor and fund-raiser, including for Biden.

Also Read: Cohen Champions Right to Peaceful Protest

In an earlier incarnation, Cohen was chief of staff to Philadelphia Democratic mayor Ed Rendell.

John Eggerton