Biden Taps David Cohen for Ambassador to Canada Post
Will be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Canada
President Joe Biden has signaled his intention to nominate David Cohen, senior advisor to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, to be ambassador to Canada.
Cohen is former senior executive VP of Comcast, where he oversaw corporate, legal, government and regulatory affairs, as well as corporate real estate and security. He was also Comcast's first chief diversity officer.
Cohen is also a longtime Democratic donor and fund-raiser, including for Biden.
Also Read: Cohen Champions Right to Peaceful Protest
In an earlier incarnation, Cohen was chief of staff to Philadelphia Democratic mayor Ed Rendell.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.