Senate Confirms Anna Gomez to FCC

The Senate voted Thursday (Sept. 7) to confirm Anna Gomez to the fifth seat on the Federal Communications Commission, opening the way for some potentially controversial moves by a new Democratic majority on issues including media ownership regulations and network neutrality rules.

The vote was 55 to 43. Her term will be for five years, retroactive to July 1, 2021.

The FCC is also gathering comment on whether to regulate streaming services — and whether the agency even has the authority to do so, if it concludes there’s a need to level the playing field between traditional video services and unregulated streamers.

Plenty of Republicans voted against Gomez — the vote was mostly along party lines — but not enough to block her from taking a seat on the commission, one that has been vacant for most of three years, the longest such vacancy in FCC's history.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) was a major opponent of Gomez' nomination, as he had been of Gigi Sohn before her. "“Confirming Ms. Gomez would harm taxpayers, broadband investment and innovation, and, most importantly, our First Amendment freedoms," Cruz said before the vote.

With a majority, Democratic chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel will be able to tackle controversial issues including restoring network neutrality rules, reforming the FCC's Universal Service Fund (USF) subsidies, and potentially reregulating broadcasting and applying regs to streamers for the first time, though that last one is likely a nonstarter unless Congress weighs in to make it explicit that the FCC has authority over over-the-top video.

Gomez has been a senior adviser on communications policy in the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy at the State Department and has a wealth of experience in that policy, including serving as deputy administrator (acting chief) of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration , which oversees and advises the president on government spectrum policy, from 2009 to 2013.

She was also counsel to the Senate Commerce Committee and a partner at Wiley LLP , which has served as something of a training ground for future FCC commissioners and chairs, and was in government affairs with Sprint Nextel as well as an associate at law firm Arnold & Porter.

“Congratulations to Anna Gomez on her confirmation by the United States Senate," said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. "Anna brings with her a wealth of telecommunications experience, a substantial record of public service, and a history of working to ensure the United States stays on the cutting edge of keeping us all connected. Her international expertise will be a real asset to the agency. I look forward to working with her to advance the agency’s mission to ensure the benefits of modern communications reach everyone, everywhere and that the United States can continue to lead in the digital age.”

“We congratulate Anna Gomez on her confirmation as FCC Commissioner," said Michael Powell, president of NCTA-Internet & Television Association, himself a former member of the FCC. "[W]e look forward to working with her in facilitating continued investment, innovation and expansion in the communications and media industries, and to fulfilling our nation’s ambition to ensure that all Americans have access to robust and reliable internet service. Ms. Gomez has earned a reputation for being thoughtful about policy and addressing issues with an open mind. We stand ready to work with incoming Commissioner Gomez and the full Commission, particularly on the most important issue of the day – bringing high-speed internet to all.”

“Charter congratulates Anna Gomez on her confirmation to serve as Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission," said the cable/broadband operator in a statement. "Commissioner Gomez brings a wealth of communications experience and a unique perspective shaped by an impressive career at the FCC, on Capitol Hill, in the executive branch, and in private practice where she earned a reputation as a staunch advocate for the public interest and a committed problem solver and we look forward to working with her.”

“Now that we finally have a full bench at the FCC, we desperately need the agency to get to work reinstating net neutrality and basic oversight of telecom monopolies, cracking down on the collection and sale of sensitive information like cell phone location data, and adopting the strongest possible rules against digital discrimination,” Evan Greer, executive director at advocacy group Fight for the Future , said of Gomez’s confirmation.

“The extensive experience and expertise Anna Gomez will bring to the FCC is of great value during a time of intense industry competition and change," said Comcast Cief Legal Officer Tom Reid. "In both the public and private sectors, Ms. Gomez has exhibited great depth on the vital communications issues facing the country. We congratulate her on joining the FCC, and we look forward to working with her and the full complement of commissioners.”

“CTIA and the wireless industry congratulate Anna Gomez on her Senate confirmation as an FCC Commissioner," said association president Meredith Attwell Baker. "Her leadership as the U.S. Representative to WRC-23, alongside her prior roles at the FCC and NTIA [experience Gomez shares with Baker], are a testament to an exceptional public service career, underpinned by a keen understanding of policy and regulatory landscapes. Her proven track record in government oversight of spectrum management will be invaluable to ensuring America's continued wireless leadership and expanding broadband access for all Americans."