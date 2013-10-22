Senate Communications Subcommittee Slates Broadband Adoption Hearing
The Senate Commerce Committee's Communications subcommittee has scheduled a hearing Oct. 29 on broadband adoption.
No witnesses yet, but the hearing will be looking at how to increase adoption, including the challenges of reaching various groups and regions.
Commerce Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D- W. Va.) has not been shy about advocating for better connectivity in his home state. The same goes for Communications subcommittee Chairman Mark Pryor of Arkansas.
