Senate Communications Subcommittee Postpones Wireless Hearing
The Senate Communications Subcommittee has postponed a planned April 25 oversight hearing on wireless communications.
Comcast and other execs had planned to testify.
The committee did not give a reason for the delay or provide a new date for the hearing, one in a series the subcommittee has planned concerning wired and wireless communications and the video marketplace.
