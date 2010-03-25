Senate Commerce Broadband Oversight Hearing Re-Scheduled For April 14
The Senate
Commerce Committee has re-scheduled its broadband plan oversight hearing
for April 14.
The hearing
had been scheduled for March 23, but had to be postponed when Senate leadership
decided that everyone needed to concentrate on a healthcare-related bill,
according to a source.
The House
Communications & Internet Subcommittee is holding its broadband
oversight hearing March 25 with the five FCC commissioners.
