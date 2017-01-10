Sen. Wicker to Chair Senate Communications Subcommittee

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, has named the Republican members of the Communications Subcommittee.

Chairing the committee will be Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). Members are Dan Sullivan (Alaska), Jim Inhofe (Okla.), Wicker, Deb Fischer (Neb.), Jerry Moran (Kan.), Dean Heller (Nev.), Cory Gardner (Colo.), Todd Young (Ind.), Ted Cruz (Texas), Mike Lee (Utah) and Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), Ron Johnson( Wis.), Roy Blunt (R.Mo.)

New to the subcommittee are Inhofe, Young, and Moore Capito. Absent from last session are Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Kelly Ayotte (D-N.H.), who was not re-elected, and Steve Daines (R-Mont.).