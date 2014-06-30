Sen. Thune Names Communications Director
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D), ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, has named Rachel Millard communications director in his Washington office.
Millard replaces Andi Fouberg, who is exiting the position to become President of the South Dakota State University Alumni Association.
Millard had been Thune's press secretary and before that a communications advisor.
