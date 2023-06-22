Sen. Maria Cantwell Pushes Fresh Look at Regulating Online Video

Congress continues to press the Federal Communications Commission on the issue of regulating streaming services as it does MVPDs, and it looks like a majority of commissioners and potential commissioners support at least a new look at the issue.

As FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel suggested at a House oversight hearing Wednesday (June 21) that cable video-related regulation provided for in the 1984 and 1992 Cable Acts did not apply to online video providers, at a separate Senate Commerce Committee FCC nomination hearing Thursday (June 22), chair Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) pressed the issue.

Cantwell pointed to a 2014 inquiry — led by then-FCC chair Tom Wheeler — into the agency’s authority to regulate online video, and said she would be sending a letter to Rosenworcel asking her to reopen that inquiry, specifically looking at whether online video services should be required to bargain in good faith with content providers, including broadcasters.

Cantwell asked nominee Anna Gomez and sitting commissioners Geoffrey Starks and Brendan Carr, who are up for renomination, if they would support reopening the inquiry. She suggested there was a need for good-faith bargaining regulations on streaming services to ensure broadcasters are fairly compensated for their content online. The FCC currently requires both broadcasters and MVPDs to negotiate in good faith for retransmission of broadcast signals on traditional video systems.

Cantwell said that given the rise of streaming services and decline in important local news, the FCC should look at whether there should be a regulatory structure in place to make sure broadcasters get a competitive price for their product, saying she hoped the FCC could “turn to those issues” at some point.

Asked if they would support refreshing the record, Gomez said she agreed local broadcast news was important and said that, if confirmed, she would work with the committee to understand the issue and “delve into” what the FCC can do “given current law.”

Starks, a Democrat, echoed Rosenworcel's caveat about the legislation authorizing the FCC's cable video regulations not anticipating streaming, but also said he took Cantwell’s point about the rise of streaming and supported exploring some new questions about the issue.

Carr, a Republican, said he would be “happy” to reopen the review if the chairwoman decides to do so.

Before quizzing the nominees, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) applauded Cantwell’s letter and supported reopening the 2014 FCC review of whether and how it could regulate online video.