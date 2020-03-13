Sen. Cruz Extends Self-Quarantine

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is self-quarantining after revealing he has come into contact with two people who have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

He told CBS This Morning Friday (March 13) that he was extending his self-quarantine after learning of the second person, a Spanish government official. The first was at CPAC, the conservative conference in Washington.

Cruz is the only Senator currently quarantined, and he said that was only out of an abundance of caution since he is asymptomatic, and has not been tested.

"I remain strong and healthy and have no symptoms," said Cruz. "And, based on the medical advice I've-- I've received-- there's very little reason to be concerned. But given the gravity of this health crisis, it is also wise to be prudent."

Cruz said he had not been tested, adding that his physician told him not to get tested unless he got sick because it is "medically ineffective if you are not sick." He did say the country needed to do a much better job of getting tests out into the field.