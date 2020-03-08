CPAC Attendee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The American Conservative Union said Saturday that one of the attendees at its CPAC conference in Washington last week has tested positive for the coronavirus.

ACU tweeted the news:

Among the speakers at the conference was President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and FCC commissioners Michael O'Rielly and Brendan Carr.

ACU said the attendee was not at any events in the main hall, where the President spoke.