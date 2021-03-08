Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers Seeks Public Input for Big Tech Hearing

House Energy & Commerce Committee Republicans are casting a wide net for input on Big Tech issues as they prepare for a March 25 hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

The hearing is titled "Misinformation and Disinformation Plaguing Online Platforms."

Energy & Commerce Committee ranking member Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) is asking anyone--the public as well as other Republican legislators--with ideas or feedback on the following to e-mail them to BigTech@mail.house.gov.

"What concerns do you believe must be raised with Big Tech and social media platforms? "Do you trust Big Tech to consistently enforce their policies? Why or Why not? "Do you trust Big Tech as fair and responsible stewards of their platforms? Why or Why not? "Do you have any examples of issues you have experienced with Big Tech that the Energy and Commerce Committee should be aware of before the hearing? If so, please provide details of such examples."

E&C Republicans in January issued a Big Tech Accountability Platform based on four principles: 1) transparency; 2) accountability; 3) consistency and objectivity; and 4) competition.