House Dems Seek Facebook Info on Disinformation, Extremism

House Democrats are accusing Facebook of knowingly "allowing extremist content and groups to grow" despite reportedly knowing through internal reviews that the platform's policies and recommendations were to blame for rapid dissemination of extremism and disinformation.

Also Read: House Dems Pressure Distributors On Channel Choices

The claim came in a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg from the Democratic leadership of the Energy & Commerce Committee, seeking answers to questions and access to internal documents.

The letter came a day before an Energy & Commerce subcommittee is scheduled to hold a hearing on traditional media's role in promoting disinformation and extremism.

Signing on to the letter were Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-N.J.), Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Chair Diana DeGette (D-Colo.), Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chairman Mike Doyle (D-Pa.), and Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee Chair Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.)

The legislators cited a report in the Wall Street Journal from back in May 2020, suggesting the company had been on notice long before the Capitol insurrection.

“[The] deadly attack on the Capitol laid bare the dire consequences of hyperpolarization and extremism in our current political discourse – much of which is occurring on your platform,” the House members told Zuckerberg. “With more than 3 billion monthly users across different services, Facebook must play a leading role in lessening the divide and lowering the temperature. To that end, the Committee is interested in understanding more about Facebook’s research on divisive content and user behavior, the reported presentations and recommendations made to Facebook executives and their actions in response, and the steps Facebook leadership has taken to reduce polarization on its platform.”

Also Read: FCC's Carr Says House Dems Are Trying to Censor Newsrooms

The quartet of subcommittee chairs also sought information and answers to the following questions: