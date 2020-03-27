SBS Puerto Rico Closes Offices
Spanish Broadcasting System Puerto Rico has closed its offices "until further notice" after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, but its TV and radio station programming will continue, including online.
SBS had already reduced its Puerto Rico staff as a preventative measure.
SBS Puerto Rico GM Victor Roque said its radio talent is working from home, and its Mega TV channel will continue to deliver programming.
