Sanders: Trump Tapped Into Legitimate Anger

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who also took on Democrat Hillary Clinton in the presidential race, weighed in late Wednesday on the stunning upset by her Republican opponent.

“Donald Trump tapped into the anger of a declining middle class that is sick and tired of establishment economics, establishment politics and the establishment media," said Sanders.

"People are tired of working longer hours for lower wages, of seeing decent paying jobs go to China and other low-wage countries, of billionaires not paying any federal income taxes and of not being able to afford a college education for their kids - all while the very rich become much richer."

“To the degree that Mr. Trump is serious about pursuing policies that improve the lives of working families in this country, I and other progressives are prepared to work with him," said Sanders. But he added a warning: "To the degree that he pursues racist, sexist, xenophobic and anti-environment policies, we will vigorously oppose him.”

Trump has signaled that he wants to roll back some environmental regs--like the Waters of the U.S. Rule and the EPA’s so-called Clean Power Plan--and is high on tapping into $50 trillion in fossil fuels--shale, oil, and "clean coal."