Sanders Leads with Latino Dems, Univision Survey Finds

Sen. Bernie Sanders is the choice of a third of Latino Democrats planning to vote in the upcoming Nevada caucus. That puts him well ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden at 22%.

That is according to a new Univision poll conducted by Latino Decisions and North Star Opinion Research Feb. 9-14.

The general wisdom is that Biden, who did not win, place or show in either of the first two contests, needs to do well in Nevada and South Carolina.

Sanders also leads in a national survey of Latino votes commissioned by Univision, up 10 points with Hispanic Democrats since September. Biden is in second place, just barely edging out newcomer Mike Bloomberg.

South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, who came out of the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary a definite contender, has only 5% of Latino Democrats in the national survey, with 20% saying they don't know enough about him.