Rotten Tomatoes Channel Launches on Samsung TV Plus, Adds Four New Shows

The Rotten Tomatoes Channel has announced new distribution on FAST service Samsung TV Plus, as well as the addition of four new shows.

The NBCUniversal-controlled live-streamed linear channel launched in May on Roku Channel, Peacock, Xumo and several virtual MVPDs, a brand offshoot from the popular movie and TV critics aggregation platform that's rooted all the way back to the Web 1.0 era.

“The expansion of The Rotten Tomatoes Channel to Samsung devices is an important step to reaching as many entertainment fans as possible and connecting them to movies, TV and streaming they’ll love,” said Sandro Corsaro, senior VP and chief creative officer for Rotten Tomatoes, in a statement. “We’re excited to be working with Samsung and serving their loyal customers with high quality entertainment recommendations and tools that only Rotten Tomatoes can deliver.”

Here are the news shows, with log lines provided by Rotten Tomatoes:

> Behind the Movie: Want to know how some of the greatest movies got made, from the people who made them? This series delivers scene breakdowns, deep-dive interviews, and behind-the-scenes tales from the biggest names in Hollywood.

> Trailer Trivia: Love learning new things about perennial favorites? In this series, revisit the trailers that got fans pumped for some of the biggest movies of all time – and dish on trivia and Easter Eggs from those films – pop-up style.

> Year in Review: Relive Hollywood’s biggest hits, misses and forgotten gems – one year at a time. Each episode of Year in Review focuses on a single year of movies and TV, showcased through awesome trailers, clips, interviews and more.

> Binge Battle: In this show, comedian and host Mark Ellis pits two teams against each other to debate some of the biggest questions surrounding the most bingeable TV series and movie franchises ever made. Debating topics like Best Character, Best Episode, and Most Surprising Twist, contestants are judged by the viewers before Mark crowns a Binge Battle champ.