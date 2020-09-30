Rosenworcel Cites Home Broadband Load in Meeting Freeze

FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel's vote on a virtual meeting item had to be delayed Wednesday (Sept. 30) after her screen froze as chairman Ajit Pai was calling for her vote.



Pai declared the item passed since there were three Republican votes--Rosenworcel and fellow Democrat Geoffrey Starkes voted against the item, which was about expanding access toto the 4.9 GHz band. But he said they would wait for Rosenworcel to return to have the vote officially recorded.



When Rosenworcel did re-join the virtual meeting, she suggested the freeze was because of the stay-at-home broadband demand.



"We have problems in the house with multiple kids going to online school and a spouse who is working as well," she said.



Rosenworcel has been a big proponent of boosting the FCC's definition of high-speed service given that increased COVID-19-related demand on home broadband.

The issues were not confined to Rosenworcel, however. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai later had to pause the meeting citing issues with those trying to view the virtual proceedings (which included this reporter).

