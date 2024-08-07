Roku to Launch Dedicated FAST Sports Channel

Roku will package its premium sports content on a new free ad-supported sports (FAST) channel set to launch on August 12.

The Roku Sports Channel will feature the streaming service’s top-tier sports content, including its weekly MLB Sunday Leadoff live baseball games, live races from Formula E auto racing, and, later this year, NBA G-League games. The channel will also feature sports-themed Roku original programming, including NFL Draft: The Pick Is In, WWE: Next Gen, and Fight Inc: Inside the UFC.

In addition, the channel will include content from Roku partners, including classic boxing matches from boxing promotion company Top Rank, combat sports from Swerve Sports and poker-themed entertainment from PokerGO.

“A curated always-on channel that leads our viewer through the wide variety of premium sports content available for free on The Roku Channel, Roku Sports Channel is an exciting addition to our expanding sports offering," Roku Media head of sports Joe Franzetta said in a statement. “We continue to see audiences enjoy the familiar, lean-back experience FAST offers, especially with sports. Sports is one of our most popular channel genres on The Roku Channel, which makes us so excited to make it even easier for audiences to jump to Roku’s standout programming.”