Roku to Distribute Nordic SVOD Service Viaplay

Nordic subscription streaming service Viaplay will be available as a premium offering on the Roku Channel starting in "early 2023."

Viaplay will also soon offer itself to the U.S. market as a direct-to-consumer app, also starting early next year.

Known for "Nordic Noir" content including bleak crime-thriller series Trom and No Time to Mourn, Viaplay includes more than 1,500 titles.

“Launching on The Roku Channel offers Viaplay outstanding reach in the world’s largest streaming market," said Vanda Rapti, Viaplay's group chief commercial officer for North America. "Premium Nordic content has a dedicated audience in the U.S., and fans can now experience the most stylish and thrilling stories that the region has to offer.”

Viaplay has been available to Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex customers for a year at a $4.99-a-month price.

A lot of Nordic film and TV enthusiasts don't seem to know this -- or don't want to subscribe to Comcast pay TV -- and are continuing to use VPNs to access the service.