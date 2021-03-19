Roku Hires Another Former Quibi Exec

As it builds its ad-supported Roku Channel, Roku continues to ad pieces of Jeffrey Katzenberg’s collapsed Quibi startup empire.

The latest addition is Lisa Flores, a former Quibi marketing lead who has signed on to spearhead social media marketing initiatives for Roku Channel. (Variety first reported the move, which Flores currently touts on her LinkedIn profile.)

In December, Roku paid an undisclosed sum—reported to be in the tens of millions—to acquire Quibi’s program library, said to include 75 original shows.

This move preceded a series of Roku hirings from Quibi’s cast-off employee ranks: Brian Tannenbaum, the former Quibi head of strategy, who now heads unscripted content for Roku Channel; Quibi scripted content exec Colin Davis, who will also now ply his trade to Roku’s AVOD channel; business affairs exec Ryan Bocskay; and content acquisition specialist Luis Gomm Santos.

The ramp-up of the Roku Channel comes as Amazon’s IMDb TV is making its own major investments into original shows. Fox also said that its AVOD platform, Tubi, will “cost effectively” dip into originals.