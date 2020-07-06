Roku Expands Live TV Channel Guide with Addition of Premium and OTA Channels

After creating a live/linear program guide option full of free live-streamed channels last month, Roku announced today that its adding premium networks and OTT channels to the mix.

Starting Monday, if you’re a subscriber to HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz or Epic through the Roku Channel, channels from those premium networks will show up in your Roku live/linear program grid.

Likewise, if you have an over-the-air antenna connected to your TV, your OTA channels will also show up in the guide.

As not exactly free pay TV yet. But as more and more media companies shift the crown jewels of their media networks to the free-to-consumer annexes found on AVOD services like the Roku Channels, it’s becoming a better and better simulation.

Here’s a list of channels already included in Roku’s Live TV Channel Guide:

