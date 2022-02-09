Roku Channel Adds 'Ice Road Truckers,' 'Ax Men' and 23 Other Themed Channels to Its Live Linear Channels

Roku was one of the first to realize that its licensed shows and movies could also be laid out in a linear program grid, a kind of comfort-food schematic for all those pay TV cord-cutters who have migrated to the Roku platform in recent years.

And Roku keeps building out the live linear channel section of its Roku Channel, slicing and dicing 25 more venerable cable reality shows, kids series and digital originals into 24/7 "networks."

Here's the roster of the new players published by Roku Tuesday. Note that Ice Road Truckers will come in handy on those daily elliptical bike jaunts:

> AfroKiddos: Watch hundreds of African kids TV from Africa and its diaspora for FREE!

> AfrolandTV: Watch hundreds of African movies, Nollywood, and TV shows from Africa and its diaspora for FREE!

> Aspire TV Life: A black culture & urban lifestyle entertainment channel dedicated to cooking, fashion, travel, design & more.

> Ax Men: Deep in the woods, these loggers are risking it all! 24/7 non-stop episodes of the hard-hitting series.

> BlackPix: Discover documentaries on social justice and inequality, performances and profiles of popular Black artists.

> Bob The Builder: Join Bob the Builder and his machine team as they tackle any project. Can we fix it? Yes we can!

> Crime ThrillHer: Dive into the unimaginable with hair-raising thrillers, cautionary tales and ripped-from-the-headlines movies.

> Demand Africa: Demand Africa is the premiere destination showcasing world-class lifestyle, travel, and entertainment.

> Fox Weather: America's Weather Team, bringing you updates on major weather events across the country. Always free & always on.

> Ice Road Truckers: At the top of the world, there’s a job only a few would dare! 24/7 episodes of the legendary series.

> Kin: Kin is the leader in celebrity-driven lifestyle programming for diverse women's audiences.

> Kriminal: Witness some of the most notorious and infamous criminals ever known.

> Modern Marvels: Celebrate the ingenuity and imagination found in the world around us.

> Project Runway: Designers compete to create the best clothing designs that are judged by a panel including the show host and judges.

> Red Green Channel: The Red Green Show is a sitcom sketch comedy hybrid that parodies home improvement, DIY, fishing and outdoor shows.

> Redbox Faith & Family: Movies and TV shows the whole family can watch together, whether they’re eight or eighty.

> Redbox Romance: Who doesn’t want to fall in love? Comedies and dramas for every diehard and wannabe romantic.

> Sensical 8+: SENSICAL 8up features award-winning favorites and awesome videos from popular digital stars. There is always something new to discover.

> SPARK TV: Spark TV - Light & Love features clean movies and series that uplift, inspire and warm the heart.

> Supermarket Sweep: Three teams of two battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win cash prizes.

> The Price Is Right: The Barker Era: Television's longest-running game show, featuring host Bob Barker, where audience members try to win cash and prizes.

> This Old House Makers Channel: Streaming 24/7 and on-demand, This Old House’s Makers Channel is the DIY movement led by today’s best woodworkers, designers, engineers, farmers and metalworkers. Makers bring the coolest projects to life on Roku.

> Total Crime: Where questionable people do very bad things. True crime, all the time.

> UnXplained Zone: Join top investigators as they seek to uncover the truth behind some of the world’s greatest mysteries and cover-ups.

> Vive Kanal D Drama: Vive Kanal D Drama brings you a selection of the most successful and impactful Turkish dramas, 100% in Spanish.