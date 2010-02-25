Roberts, Zucker Agree To Meet With CWA About Merger

Related:Unions Lay Into Comcast-NBC Universal

Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts and NBCU President Jeff Zucker have agreed to

meetings with the Communications Workers of America about their proposed $30

billion joint venture.

The two agreed to the meeting at a House Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday (Feb.

25). CWA President Larry Cohen had complained that he had not had any talks

with the companies, and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D- Tex.) asked both whether

they would agree to meet with him in person.

Both agreed to do so.

Cohen complained about Comcast's labor relations policies, which Roberts said

he thought were good. He also, once again, committed to honoring NBC's existing

contracts.