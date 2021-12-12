Republican Senator Grassley, Vocal History Channel Critic ... Blasts DirecTV for Removing History Channel From His Tier

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who has publicly criticized The History Channel for years, alleging that it's bereft of actual, well, history, took to Twitter Saturday to blast DirecTV for downgrading the channel out of his service tier.

In his Saturday Twitter rant that appears to start in the early morning hours and culminate in the afternoon, Grassley seems to accuse DirecTV, now a joint venture between majority owner AT&T and private equity company TPG, of removing History Channel from his pay TV package because he's been so critical of the channel in the past. History Channel is a JV between Disney and Hearts Corp.

After a DirecTV rep invites him to a direct-message conversation, Grassley appears to convey frustration that he'll have to upgrade his DirecTV tier at an added monthly expense of $34, if he wants the channel he supposedly hates. Grassley then ponders switching his pay TV service to Dish Network.

Notable: Grassley has taken campaign finance money from both AT&T and Dish Network in the past, according to Open Secrets. The longtime Iowa Senator also sat on key committees that examined AT&T's $49 billion purchase of DirecTV, which was approved in 2015.