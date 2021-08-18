Report: FCC Investigating T-Mobile Data Breach

The FCC is reportedly investigating the T-Mobile data breach the company acknowledged this week.

T-Mobile said that after a report that data was stolen, it found and closed what it concluded was the access point for the cyberattack.

The company said that account information for about 7.8 million postpaid customers had been stolen, as well as north of 40 million records from former or potential customers who had applied for credit with T-Mobile.

The company said the good news was that no "phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords, or financial information" were stolen.

The company is offering two years of fee identity protection and recommending that all postpaid customers change their PIN, even though it has no evidence postpaid customer PINs were stolen.

It is also creating a web page for "one stop" information on customer data protection.

The bad news is that about 850,000 prepaid customer PINs and phone numbers were exposed, but T-Mobile said it has reset al of those accounts.

"We take our customers’ protection very seriously and we will continue to work around the clock on this forensic investigation to ensure we are taking care of our customers in light of this malicious attack."