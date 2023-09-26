Report: FCC Chair Rosenworcel Tees Up Return of Net Neutrality Rule

FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel is wasting no time trying to leverage her new Democratic majority by teeing up a big-ticket item — net neutrality.

According to Reuters, Rosenworcel plans to announce an effort to reinstate network neutrality rules at a speech at the National Press Club on Tuesday (September 26). The Federal Communications Commission was promoting the speech Monday to the press and planned to stream it on YouTube and its website to make sure remote audiences could tune in.

The planned speech comes just a day after Anna Gomez was sworn in as the fifth FCC commissioner and the third Democrat on the panel, giving Rosenworcel the Democratic majority she has been waiting for for most of three years.

Rosenworcel’s announcement came only days after two former top Obama administration legal veterans said the FCC should not try to restore the rules because they would just be struck down by the Supreme Court.

The FCC, under Trump-era Republican chair Ajit Pai, voted to eliminate the net neutrality rules that prevented blocking, throttling or paid prioritization of internet access by internet service providers. It also included an internet conduct standard by which the FCC could review conduct not prohibited by those rules — like zero-rating plans — but that might adversely affect internet openness and access to content.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit generally upheld the elimination of the rules and the FCC's reclassification of internet access as a Title I information service not subject to the common-carrier regulations of a Title II telecommunications service.

Then-commmissioner Rosenworcel had opposed the rules' elimination and had signaled after she became chair that she wanted to reinstate them.

But without a Democratic majority since she took over — due to Congress’s inability to confirm a nominee until just recently — Rosenworcel has been unable to muster the political majority to tackle non-bipartisan items.

Gomez has signaled she supports “robust” Title II-based net neutrality rules. Fellow Democratic commissioner Geoffrey Starks is also on the record supporting the rules, so Rosenworcel would appear to have the votes she needs.