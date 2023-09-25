Anna Gomez Officially Joins FCC

Anna Gomez has been sworn in as the newest commissioner of the FCC.

The Democrat gives Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel the majority she needs to start tackling nonbipartisan issues like potential media regulation and network neutrality rules.

Gomez is on record as backing "robust" Title II-based network rules, something Rosenworcel has supported as has the other Democrat on the commission, Geoffrey Stark.

“I am humbled and honored that President Biden and the United States Senate have entrusted me with the privilege to serve the people of the United States as a Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, Gomez said in a statement. "As the first Latina to serve in this position in over two decades, it is especially meaningful to be sworn in as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. I look forward to working with Congress, Chairwoman Rosenworcel, my fellow Commissioners, and the talented and dedicated FCC staff to ensure that every person in every community, of every geography and income, has access to modern telecommunications services...."

Gomez announced initial staffing for her office.

Deena Shetler, who has been Rosenworcel's deputy chief of staff for administration, will be Gomez's acting chief of staff and legal advisor for media and international.

Edyael Casaperalta, who has been chief of staff of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, will be acting legal advisor for wireless, public safety and consumer protection.

Anna Holland, who has been staff assistant in the Wireline Competition Bureau, will be Gomez's acting executive assistant.

Gomez has been a senior adviser on communications policy in the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy at the State Department and has a wealth of experience in that policy. She served as deputy administrator (acting chief) of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which oversees and advises the president on government spectrum policy, from 2009 to 2013.

Gomez was also counsel to the Senate Commerce Committee and a partner at Wiley LLP, which has served as something of a training ground for future FCC commissioners and chairs She worked in government affairs with Sprint Nextel as well as an associate at law firm Arnold & Porter.