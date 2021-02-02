Rep. Rodgers Retains Communications, Consumer Subcommittee Staffers

Energy and Commerce Committee ranking member Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) has decided to retain in the new Congress the senior staffers from the previous Congress on the subcommittees that deal with communications and consumer issues.

Kate O'Connor will continue to be the chief counsel on the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, where she has been since 2019, heading up Republican efforts on spectrum policy and rural broadband deployment. She is a former top official at the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, the White House's chief telecom policy advisor.

Tim Kurth continues as chief counsel for the Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee, leading Republican effort son privacy, edge provider transparency--or in Republicans' view, the lack of it--AI and other new and emerging tech. He has been on the committee since 2017 and before that was with the State Department and the office of then House Speaker Dennis Hastert.

Both report to Republican Staff Director Nate Hodson.