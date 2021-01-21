House Communications Subcommittee Republican Membership Set

House Energy & Commerce Committee ranking member Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) has named the Republican members for the Communications & Technology Subcommittee.

Ranking member of the Subcommittee will continue to be Bob Latta (Ohio).

Members in addition to Latta will be Rep. Steve Scalise (La.), Rep. Brett Guthrie (Ky.), Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), Rep. Gus M. Bilirakis (Fla.), Rep. Bill Johnson (Ohio), Rep. Billy Long (Mo.), Rep. Richard Hudson (N.C.), Rep. Markwayne Mullin (Okla.), Rep. Tim Walberg (Mich.), Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (Ga.), Rep. Jeff Duncan (S.C.), Rep. John Curtis (Utah) and Rep. Rodgers (Wash.) (Ex officio).

New to the subcommittee are Guthrie, Hudson, Mullin, Carter, Duncan and Curtis.

"Our team is also ready to vigorously defend free speech, stop the lurch toward socialized healthcare, protect life, promote all-of-the-above energy solutions, and beat China in the emerging technologies race," said Rodgers of all the subcommittee Republicans named Tuesday (Jan. 21).