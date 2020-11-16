Rep. Jayapal Seeks Support for Regulating Big Tech

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) is soliciting signatures for a petition to "rein in Big Tech."

In an e-mail to supporters Sunday (Nov. 15), she said that Facebook and Amazon, among others, have gone too long without being regulated into accountability, saying self-regulation has clearly not worked.

"There is overwhelming evidence that technology corporations have adopted a disturbing copy, acquire, kill strategy," she wrote, adding that Facebook and Google are hurting democracy during the Senate race runoffs in Georgia that will determine the political balance of power.

"Their nonsensical political ad bans are putting the thumb on the scale for the millionaire Republicans who can self-fund their campaigns," she said. "This leaves the Democratic grassroots candidates with few ways to fundraise thanks to these Big Tech companies’ hold on the digital ad market," she added.

She wants the government to "hold Big Tech accountable for their anti-competitive behavior and monopolistic practices" as well as to close "loopholes" in the tax law.