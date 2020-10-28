Facebook Targeted with Six-Figure Ad Campaign
UltraViolet says site is threat to Democracy
Facebook critic UltraViolet took out a six-figure TV, Pandora and online ad campaign arguing that Facebook is bad for Democracy.
The ads urge the social media site to shut down hate groups, pages and online events that promote violence or spread disinformation.
Washington is currently in the midst of a heated debate over what constitutes objectionable content that should be blocked and whether Facebook and other Web giants need regulating, and how.
The ads are meant to spur a conversation about the harms of the Facebook platform tied to CEO Mark Zuckerberg's appearance at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing Wednesday (Oct. 28).
"Facebook is bad for women, bad for America and bad for democracy,” said UltraViolet spokesperson Bridget Todd.
