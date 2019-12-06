Reelgood Raises $6.75M in Series A Funding

Reelgood, which tracks what movies and TV shows are available across a vast expanse of more than 330 streaming platforms, just secured another $6.75 million in Series A funding.

The investment round, secured from Runa Capital with participation from August Capital, brings the San Francisco-based start-ups total funding to around $11 million. It was launched in 2016 with $4.3 million in seed money.

Reelgood regularly ingests massive amounts of data pertaining to service content libraries into a database, processing it with a combination of machine learning and human curators.

The result not only allows a user base of around 10 million consumers to punch in movie and show titles into an app on their iPhone or Android mobile device to see where it can be found in the streaming world, it also has plenty of value in the business-to-business world.

For example, Reelgood says that Roku, Microsoft, the New York Post and hedge funds are among those that license its data insights. This data helps these companies understand how OTT platforms and their content libraries are performing, as well as what’s attracting consumer interest.

Earlier this year, Reelgood hired Nielsen’s former senior VP of global measurement, Mark Green, to lead a division, which it calls Reelgood Insights.

“I sought out and joined Reelgood because they are poised to capture the billions in revenue spent on viewership data as viewing continues to shift towards OTT,” Green said in a statement.