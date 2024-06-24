Read Future’s 2024 Best of Show Awards Guide

Future has released the Best of Show Awards Guide for the 2024 NAB Show. This guide takes you on a tour of new products for TV, video, streaming, film, radio, audio and pro AV professionals introduced at the April event.

This digital guide features all the nominees and winners and offers an excellent sample of new technology on the market today.

A number of Future B2B publications participated in the awards program including Broadcasting+Cable, Next TV, TV Tech, TVBEurope, Radio World, Sound & Video Contractor, Mix and ITPro.

To read the guide e-book, click the image above or access it here.