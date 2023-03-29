RDK Integrates OpenSync for Managed Wi-Fi

RDK Management has made OpenSync, a key software component for managed Wi-Fi, available for RDK for Broadband-abiding makers of residential gateways, access points and mesh extenders.

OpenSync is an open-source framework for Wi-Fi management software. It was primarily developed by Wi-Fi tech company Plume, which is majorly backed by Comcast. And Comcast, along with Charter Communications and Liberty Global, backs RDK Management.

RDK for Broadband (RDK-B) consists of open-source software components that standardize core functions used in broadband customer premises equipment across network access technologies including DOCSIS, GPON, DSL and fixed wireless.

RDK-B provides a consistent technical approach for routing, device management, diagnostics, DNS settings and IoT interfaces (i.e. Bluetooth, Thread, and Zigbee), among other functions.

By standardizing these functions, service providers can develop and deploy a consistent set of applications and services across various chipset and hardware suppliers. One of the key components of RDK-B is Wi-Fi management software.

The new RDK-B Wi-Fi management software standardizes core functionality used in Wi-Fi gateways, access points, and Mesh extenders/pods for operators deploying OpenSynic or Wi-fi EasyMesh. It provides common methods to manage features such as band steering, device telemetry, and interoperability with cloud-based Wi-Fi management systems via the common RDK message bus (RBus).

Comcast and the OpenSync community worked jointly on the contributed component, which will become the default for RDK-B, and be maintained by RDK Management moving forward.

“Wi-Fi connectivity, monitoring, and optimization are foundationally important to operators throughout the RDK community,” said Jason Briggs, president and general manager of RDK, in a statement.

Added Labeeb Ismail, senior VP of global devices software for Comcast and Sky: “The contribution of the new Wi-Fi management software will provide a powerful set of tools to the RDK community and support cloud-based Wi-Fi connectivity services for the broadband devices used by Comcast, Sky, and our syndication partners. The collective efforts of Comcast, Plume, OpenSync, RDK and others provide key underlying software technology designed to help deliver an exceptional home Wi-Fi experience to our customers.”