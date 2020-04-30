Quibi Uploads Pilot Episodes to YouTube (Video)

More than three weeks after launching into a stay-at-home market it’s ill-equipped for, mobile-only streaming service Quibi is trying something different—it’s previewing some of its shows on YouTube.

Pilot episodes of Most Dangerous Game, The Stranger and Dummy—each running less than 10 minutes—are each posted for viewing on YouTube. Notably, the YouTube links—besides being watchable on the living room television—are viewable in both portrait and landscape modes.

Quibi hasn’t released subscriber metrics yet after launching April 6. But based on uptake of its iOS and Android apps, the consensus is that business is slow for the startup, which was founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and funded with $1.75 billion. Right out of the gate, the platform drew criticism homebound consumers for not allowing users to cast its video to their living-room TV sets.

Notably, Quibi is making this move as its 90-day-free trial promotion ends on April 30. Those signing up for the service now have 14 days free to try it out.

The three pilots are below: