Quibi Secures Bell Media Content in First Canadian Programming Deal

Canadian telecom Bell has become the first Canadian content provider for mobile-first streaming platform Quibi.

Bell Media's CTV News and TSN will provide news and sports as part of Quibi's Daily Essentials live-streamed program package. CTV News will stream on weekday mornings and evenings, as well as weekend mornings, while TSN daily sports updates will stream every morning, seven days a week.

Also read: Can Quibi Build a Brand From Scratch Amid Stiff Streaming Competition?

Quibi launches in Canada and the U.S. April 6 and will be priced monthly at $6.99 Cdn with ads or $9.99 Cdn without ads. It will be $5 a month USD with ads and $8 USD without ads.

"We are excited to partner with Bell and Canada's top news and sports brands from Bell Media to deliver daily curated programs that will provide Canadians all of the biggest moments and stories of the day in quick bites," said Jeff Katzenberg, founder and chairman of the board, Quibi.

"We're thrilled to expand our digital footprint in this partnership with the new and highly anticipated mobile platform, Quibi," said Randy Lennox, president, Bell Media. "Bell Media continues to adapt to the evolving media landscape by providing additional opportunities for our audiences to consume content more quickly on the innovative platforms of their choice."