PTC Warns Parents About Netflix Spinoff ‘Human Resources’
Advocacy group does not call for pulling streaming series
The Parents Television and Media Council, which has criticized Netflix’s animated Big Mouth for sexualized content involving child characters, is no fan of animated spinoff Human Resources, either. Rather than asking Netflix not to run it, though, it is instead advising parents they may want to block it using parental controls.
PTC points out that while Human Resources does not “revolve around” adolescent characters, it features some of the same “hormone monster” characters and content PTC says contains “disturbing, sexualizing references to children,” for example one character that says: “I mean, I’m perfectly satisfied getting children to touch their privates.”
In a revamped corporate employee policy (opens in new tab) published last month, Netflix made it clear that pushing the edge artistically is part of its mission statement.
“As employees we support the principle that Netflix offers a diversity of stories, even if we find some titles counter to our own personal values,” the policy states. “Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you.”
That policy update applies to all content, but followed by several months the expressed unhappiness of some employees over the Dave Chappelle special The Closer.
PTC has long advocated for what its members argue is “responsible” entertainment when children are in the audience. ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
