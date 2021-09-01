PTC Gives Shout Out to Apple TV's Ted Lasso

The Parents Television and Media Council (PTC), which has turned its focus to streamed content, had some encouraging words for Apple TV Wednesday (Sept. 1) and its comedy, Ted Lasso, now in its sophomore season.



Citing the half hour comedy about an optimistic American football turned European football coach, PTC said more streaming services should follow that lead.



"Audiences – and particularly families – have always wanted lighter and more positive entertainment, but Hollywood has been reluctant to produce it. Given the popularity of Apple TV’s Ted Lasso, it appears Hollywood is finally taking notice of the desire for aspirational content. We are here to cheer this trend on and to add our voices to those calling for more uplifting entertainment," said PTC President Tim Winter in a statement.



Winter said Lasso's aspirational content includes "frequent explicit language and other content that may be inappropriate for children," but that the industry should look more to that than what he called the "obscenity-laden darkness that is so ubiquitous in entertainment programming."