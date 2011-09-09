Privacy Hearing Teed Up in House
The House Energy & Commerce Committee's Commerce Subcommittee has scheduled a hearing for Sept. 15 on the impact of EU regulation on Internet privacy.
A witness list has yet to be released.
The European Union and U.S. officials are currently working on a coordinated approach to privacy in the digital age, and there are a number of privacy and online security bills in the hopper.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.