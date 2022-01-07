Trending

Prime Video Unveils June Premiere Date for 'The Boys'

Season three of the superhero-themed series to debut June 3

Emmy-nominated drama series The Boys will return to Prime Video for its third season June 3, the streaming service announced Friday. 

The Boys follows the exploits of popular superheroes who abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good, according to the streaming service. 

Karl Urban, Anthony Starr and Jack Quaid star in the series, which was nominated for an 2021 Emmy Award for outstanding drama series.