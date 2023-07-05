Prime Video Showcases Sigourney Weaver in 'The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart' Trailer

Prime Video has dropped the original trailer for its upcoming drama series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart starring Sigourney Weaver.

The seven-part series, based on Holly Ringland's best-selling novel, debuts August 4 and stars Weaver as June Hart, who takes in her granddaughter Alice after her parents perish in a mysterious fire. According to Prime, Alice over several decades learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family's past.

Along with Weaver, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell and Frankie Adams.

The series is executive produced by Weaver, Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Sarah Lambert and Glendyn Ivin.