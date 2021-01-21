President Biden Rescinds Trump Diversity Training Executive Order

Among the flurry of Trump executive orders new President Joe Biden has rescinded was one that prevented government contractors from having diversity training programs Trump didn't agree with.

NCTA-The Internet & Television Association, tech association ITI and others had pushed back on the order saying that it "fail[ed] to acknowledge the realities of ongoing racial inequality and inequities in America and represent[ed] an unwarranted intrusion into private sector efforts to combat systemic racism."

Also Read: Cable Ops Oppose Trump 'Stereotyping' Executive Order

The Trump executive order, issued Sept. 22, called it a "pernicious and false belief" that the country is "an irredeemably racist and sexist country," and that "some people, simply on account of their race or sex, are oppressors." The order requires clauses in government contracts preventing diversity training that includes that belief.

Tech Companies Call Trump EO Affront to Core Values

The President called that concept of systemic oppression a destructive ideology and a misrepresentation of history rooted in the "discredited notions of the nineteenth century's apologists for slavery..."

The executive order said that ideology is "migrating from the fringes of American society and threatens to infect core institutions of our country." He cited a Department of Treasury seminar that he said promoted the argument that "virtually all White people, regardless of how 'woke' they are, contribute to racism," and that instructed small group leaders to encourage employees to avoid 'narratives' that Americans should 'be more color-blind' or 'let people's skills and personalities be what differentiates them.'"

"“Rescinding the prior administration’s ill-advised Executive Order is an important step of many to help recognize the realities of systemic racism in America and helps federal government agencies and their private industry partners in their efforts to promote a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workforce," said ITI President Jason Oxman. "We know our industry has a long way to go in terms of addressing the harms of systemic racism and are committed to partnering with the Biden-Harris Administration to bring about real progress toward building racial equity in the tech industry and America.”