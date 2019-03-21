POTUS Nominates Kratsios as CTO

President Donald Trump has nominated Michael Kratsios to be U.S. Chief Technology Officer.

He is being nominated to be Associate Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and upon confirmation will then be designated the CTO.

It won't be a big jump. Kratsios is currently the deputy CTO as well as deputy assistant to the President for technology policy at the White House, a post he has held since President Trump took office.

The post has been vacant since the exit of Megan Smith in 2017.

Kratsios has been involved in the Administration's initiatives to expand broadband, particularly in rural areas, and to free up more spectrum for 5G.

Before joining the White House, he was principal at Thiel Capital, investing in and advising tech companies.

Kratsios was getting bipartisan shout-outs.

Aneesh Chopre, who has named by President Barack Obama as the first CTO in 2009, said: "I applaud President Trump’s selection of Michael Kratsios to serve as the next U.S. CTO. He has demonstrated sound judgment on prioritizing policies that will enhance American competitiveness in the jobs and industries of the future, and for working collaboratively across the public and private sectors to spark breakthroughs."

“President Trump's decision to nominate Michael Kratsios as United States Chief Technology Officer puts a knowledgeable leader at the helm of American technology," said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. "Michael and I have worked together on a number of White House priorities including the American Broadband Initiative, National Spectrum Strategy Executive Order and National Strategic Overview for Quantum Information Science. Additionally, we have served together on the National Space Council and we continue to support innovation in the United States and to protect the intellectual property of American businesses. I look forward to working with Michael in his new role.”

“We support the critical technology priorities the administration has outlined for our country: from artificial intelligence to 5G and rural broadband access, to quantum computing, STEM education, and advanced manufacturing," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. "Technology innovation has been an important driver of America’s productivity and competitiveness throughout its history, and these initiatives will ensure the U.S. continues to grow and thrive.”

“The President has made an outstanding choice in selecting Michael Kratsios to serve as U.S. Chief Technology Officer," said Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) President Jeff Joseph. "Kratsios brings valuable experience and knowledge of technology policy issues from his time serving as Deputy Assistant for Technology Policy at the White House and his work in the private sector. His appointment to this important role at this critical juncture will help drive U.S. leadership in the global technology ecosystem as he works to shape policy surrounding emerging technologies, maintain our nation’s edge in research and development, and advance solutions that promote continued innovation."