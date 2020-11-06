Pluto TV Reaches 36 Million MAUs, Now Selling $3 Million Worth of Ads Per Day

Free-to-consumer streaming service Pluto TV saw its monthly active user (MAU) count in the U.S. grow by 57% year over year in the third quarter, reaching 28.4 million consumers, parent company ViacomCBS revealed Friday.

With international MAUs reaching 7.5 million, the ad-supported streaming service now has 36 million regular users worldwide.

And the Pluto TV ad sales business? Well, it’s a boomin’, too, according to ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish

“Consider this: after logging its first $1 million ad sales day in 2019, it took Pluto 10 months to log its first $2 million ad sales day,” Bakish told investment analysts. “But, it just took one month after that for Pluto TV to achieve its first $3 million day.”

Bakish added that Pluto TV, which ViacomCBS acquired in January 2019 for $340 million, will reach 30 million domestic MAUs by the end of the year.

More international distribution is about to be added—the service will migrate to Brazil before New Year’s Day, and will open in France and Italy in 2021.

Bakish also revealed Pluto TV app support deals for LG smart TVs and the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5 console.

“The world is quickly embracing FAST,” Bakish added, “which is why Pluto TV’s leadership and growth is a key component of our streaming strategy. And remember, as we progressively build out a linked ecosystem, Pluto will also serve as a gateway to and funnel for our pay services.”