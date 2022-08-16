PlayStation 4 Have Outsold Xbox One 2-1 Since 2013, Microsoft Admits

It's long been understood that Sony's legacy PlayStation 4 gaming console has outsold Microsoft's Xbox One device, but new details emerging from a recent Microsoft regulatory filing reveal just how big the discrepancy is.

From their respective 2013 releases through March of 2022, PlayStation 4 outsold Xbox One by a tally of 117.2 million consoles to 55.8 million.

The data comes from a regulatory filing Microsoft made in Brazil, which was originally reported by enthusiast blog Game Luster.

As Protocol noted, Microsoft stopped reporting Xbox One sales in 2016, choosing instead to focus media and consumer attention on uptake of its online gaming service, Xbox Live.

Both Sony and Microsoft debuted updated versions of their respective consoles in 2020, but the legacy PlayStation 4 and Xbox One remain proliferate in global living rooms and are still popular platforms for connected TV apps.

However, with the emergence of these sales figures, which reveal the PS4 to be one of the best-selling video game devices ever, we now know that for SVOD, AVOD and FAST apps, not all "console support" is created equally.