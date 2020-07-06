Philo Says It's Keeping Its Price Point at $20

Philo said it's not raising its industry-low $20-a-month price despite price-bump announcements last week by virtual MVPD competitors YouTube TV and fuboTV.

"Here at Philo we wanted to connect with you in case we can provide more context to the streaming market," a Philo rep told Next TV. "This week we added two additional channels, getTV and INSP bringing our channel lineup to 60 and keeping our price point at an affordable $20/month. Popular channels on Philo include A&E, AMC, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, ID, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon, OWN, Tastemade, WE TV, and many more. We also offer a seven-day free trial for new users."

San Francisco-based vMVPD start-up Philo is the latest virtual pay TV service to try to make marketing hay following Google's announcement last week that its YouTube TV service is rising in price from $50 a month to $65. FuboTV also announced last week that it is raising its price from $60 to $65 following its first-ever program licensing deal with Disney.

"As we continue to gain momentum and subscribers, we believe we offer something different than our competitors who are increasingly upping their prices to attempt to break even. We believe our 'skinny bundle' is really the only solution for cord-cutters looking for value," the Philo rep added.